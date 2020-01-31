Super Bowl may be out, but Illinois sports betting should be live by March Madness

The gaming board formally opened the application process last month, but applicants waited for the operating rules before filing. Gaming officials did not offer a specific timeline for approval or the launch of operations, but several sources said the first sports books could be open by the time the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off in March.

State Rep. Mike Zalewski, a Riverside Democrat who helped craft the state's sports betting legislation, said the three casinos that have filed their applications “have the best chance” of being ready for the Final Four.

“There’s a healthy dose of optimism that they’ll be able to make a bet by March Madness,” Zalewski said. “That’s a reasonable goal given where we are on the timeline.”

Rivers Casino got a head start on the process when it opened BetRivers SportsBar last month, with 32 leather lounge chairs, a 47-foot-wide video wall topped by a sports ticker and five betting windows.

“Rivers is working towards opening its BetRivers Sportsbook as quickly as possible,” said Corey Wise, general manager of Rivers Casino.