Super Bowl may be out, but Illinois sports betting should be live by March Madness

They won’t be ready by Super Bowl Sunday, but it’s a good bet the first Illinois sports books will be open by March Madness.

Rivers in Des Plaines, the Grand Victoria in Elgin and the Argosy in downstate Alton filed the state’s first applications for sports wagering licenses last week after the Illinois Gaming Board issued rules governing operations. Those rules, which cover everything from how to place bets to what equipment to use, were unanimously approved by the board at its meeting Thursday.

The gaming board is reviewing the applications and plans to issue temporary operating permits to allow the sports books to launch “as soon as they are ready to do so,” Illinois Gaming Board administrator Marcus Fruchter said Thursday.

The Illinois Sports Wagering Act, passed last year as part of a broader gambling expansion bill, allows the state’s 10 casinos, three horse tracks and seven of the largest sports venues to acquire a sports gaming license, with three additional online-only licenses to be issued 18 months after the first on-site license is issued. Sports betting locations will be able to offer online betting as well, but that will likely come after the bricks-and-mortar facilities open.