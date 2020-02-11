Survey finds pessimism toward Illinois public schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Griffin said the survey revealed no clear consensus about how to improve the state’s school system, although 59 percent said having high-quality public schools should be a “top priority.” The only other issue that ranked higher in the survey was cleaning up corruption in state government. Reducing crime, balancing the state budget and lowering taxes all ranked lower.

The survey also found broad support for increasing education funding in Illinois. Overall, two-thirds of respondents said the state should increase school funding compared to only 5 percent who said it should be cut and 23 percent who said it should stay the same.

The survey did not ask respondents where they think the additional money should come from. Griffin, however, said she believes the state needs to continue funding the Evidence Based Funding program that lawmakers passed in 2017, and that it should do so with revenue from the proposed graduated income tax amendment that will be on the November general election ballot.

“(T)hat will assist in making sure that our schools have the resources they need so that we can provide a quality education for all of our students,” she said.