Survivors of COVID-19: Even as patients recover, emotional scars linger. ‘It was life-altering.’

Self-isolated in his basement, he hears the voices and movements of his wife and 2-year-old daughter upstairs but sees them only on a screen, through FaceTime.

It has been three weeks since he has been able to touch the people he loves most.

“There was always this sense of guilt that I could put them in some sort of danger,” he said. “I don’t know if I can mentally handle if my wife or my child, or any close family member or friend, were to become sick … knowing what I went through and how bad this is.”

Coming out of isolation might be scarier than the peak of the illness, he said.

“You want to be around people, but you feel like you might kill them,” he said. “I don’t know how else to say it. The thought of coming into proximity with anyone … there’s that anxiety, guilt.”

He stressed that he was generally healthy, not in any of the classic risk groups identified by the medical experts.

“I’m not an elderly person, I’m not immunocompromised,” he said. “It’s so scary. Especially when you think it’s not going to be you.”

Hoping for a treatment