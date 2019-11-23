Suspect in suburban Chicago double-homicide hospitalized after standoff with Minnesota police, police say

Bennerotte said they did not have any updates to his condition and, as of about 3 p.m. on Saturday, had not been notified that he died.

No one else was injured during the incident, according to Eidsness.

The apartment complex where Ermak was found sitting in the car is in the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue in Edina.

Edina police were assisted on the scene by officers from the Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and St. Louis Park police departments, along with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident with Edina police unfolded nearly a week after the Buffalo Grove couple was gunned down in their condominium parking garage at the Cambridge on the Lake residential complex in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard, according to Buffalo Grove police.

Nataliya Ermak and Anatoliy Ermak divorced “several” years ago, Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens said at a news conference earlier this week.

Police believe Ermak acted alone, and they have not determined a motive for the killings, authorities said.