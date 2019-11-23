Suspect in suburban Chicago double-homicide hospitalized after standoff with Minnesota police, police say

A man wanted by Illinois authorities in connection with the shooting deaths of two suburban Chicago residents last week is in critical condition after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff with police Friday night in Minnesota, authorities said Saturday.
Buffalo Grove police have confirmed with the police department in Edina, Minn., a suburb south of Minneapolis, that Anatoliy Ermak, 64, the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of his ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, 55, and her husband, Roman Frid, 69, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday night as he sat in his car in an apartment complex parking lot.
After receiving a tip from local residents that a car matching the description of Ermak’s white Nissan Versa hatchback was spotted near the apartment complex, Edina police arrived at the scene at around 8 p.m., and attempted to talk to the driver inside the car, Kaylin Eidsness, a spokeswoman for the Edina Police Department, said Saturday.
“The whole incident lasted about 90 minutes, and there was just one shot, and it was the self-inflicted gunshot,” Eidsness said, who added that police were attempting to negotiate with Ermak when he shot himself. Paramedics then transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Edina police did not fire any shots during the incident, said police spokeswoman Jennifer Bennerotte, who added the man was by himself in the car and it happened in a residential area of town.
Bennerotte said they did not have any updates to his condition and, as of about 3 p.m. on Saturday, had not been notified that he died.
You have free articles remaining.
No one else was injured during the incident, according to Eidsness.
The apartment complex where Ermak was found sitting in the car is in the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue in Edina.
Edina police were assisted on the scene by officers from the Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and St. Louis Park police departments, along with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident with Edina police unfolded nearly a week after the Buffalo Grove couple was gunned down in their condominium parking garage at the Cambridge on the Lake residential complex in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard, according to Buffalo Grove police.
Nataliya Ermak and Anatoliy Ermak divorced “several” years ago, Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens said at a news conference earlier this week.
Police believe Ermak acted alone, and they have not determined a motive for the killings, authorities said.
Edina police said they have had contact with Ermak in the past, and court documents from Hennepin County — which includes Minneapolis — show that Ermak was arrested in 2007 by Edina police for domestic assault, and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct the following month.
Buffalo Grove police said the investigation remains ongoing.