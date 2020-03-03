Suspected coronavirus case being treated at University of Chicago Medical Center as 4 other cases confirmed in Illinois

A person suspected of being infected with the coronavirus is being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, and if confirmed it would be the fifth case in Illinois.

The hospital said it was waiting for a lab test to back up its suspicions. No details were released about the patient.

On Monday, the third and fourth cases in Illinois were reported: A husband and wife in their 70s who both tested positive for coronavirus. The man was being treated at Northwest Community Hospital and his wife was under quarantine at home, officials said.

Lorna Wong, a spokeswoman for the University of Chicago Medical Center, said the hospital has been “preparing for this eventuality” since coronavirus first became a global public health threat in January.

“Senior hospital leadership and leaders from our infectious diseases and infection prevention teams, along with other expert clinicians, are working closely with local, state and federal health officials and continue to apply up to date recommended guidelines,” she said in an emailed statement.

“We have the utmost confidence in the dedicated and highly trained team composed of nurses, physicians and other health care professionals who are providing care for this patient,” it said.

