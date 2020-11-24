Take our poll: Have you changed your Thanksgiving plans? Tell us about it.

We're asking readers about how they've changed their Thanksgiving plans.
Are you altering your Thanksgiving plans because of COVID?
YOUR TURN
We want to hear your story of Thanksgiving during COVID. Send your photos here or via email.
We may contact you for an upcoming story.
