 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Take our poll: Have you changed your Thanksgiving plans? Tell us about it.
0 comments
top story

Take our poll: Have you changed your Thanksgiving plans? Tell us about it.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We're asking readers about how they've changed their Thanksgiving plans. 

Are you altering your Thanksgiving plans because of COVID?

You voted:

YOUR TURN

We want to hear your story of Thanksgiving during COVID. Send your photos here or via email.

We may contact you for an upcoming story. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM 

Get a Herald & Review digital subscription and support our work. Starting at $5 for 20 weeks. Learn more here.

Midwest Thanksgiving travel guide: What you need to know

Americans continue holiday travel despite Covid-19 case surge

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News