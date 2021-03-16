Taylorville Police Department mourns the passing of retired K9

TAYLORVILLE— The Taylorville Police Department announced that one of its police dogs has passed away following years of service.

Echo, a Dutch Shepherd, began her career as a police dog with the department in 2007, working alongside K9 officers until her retirement in 2018, according to a Tuesday Facebook post.

The department said Echo helped assist several agencies in multiple counties and performed K9 demonstrations for middle school students in the D.A.R.E. program and "Too Good for Drugs" classes.

"From day one to the very last day she was ready for work and excited to hop right up in her kennel in the squad," the post read. "If you could say she had a hobby it would be swimming, she loved to swim."

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

