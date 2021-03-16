 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylorville Police Department mourns the passing of retired K9
0 comments
alert top story

Taylorville Police Department mourns the passing of retired K9

{{featured_button_text}}
Echo TPD

Echo 

 Garrett Karsten

TAYLORVILLE— The Taylorville Police Department announced that one of its police dogs has passed away following years of service. 

Echo, a Dutch Shepherd, began her career as a police dog with the department in 2007, working alongside K9 officers until her retirement in 2018, according to a Tuesday Facebook post.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The department said Echo helped assist several agencies in multiple counties and performed K9 demonstrations for middle school students in the D.A.R.E. program and "Too Good for Drugs" classes.

"From day one to the very last day she was ready for work and excited to hop right up in her kennel in the squad," the post read. "If you could say she had a hobby it would be swimming, she loved to swim."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur police through the years 🚨

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Car somehow crashes into water canal in Arizona

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker says Illinois can meet Biden COVID vaccination plan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News