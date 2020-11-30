 Skip to main content
Taylorville police helping victims of apartment fire
Taylorville police helping victims of apartment fire

The Taylorville Police Department is helping persons who lost items in an apartment complex fire in the 2100 block of Grand Boulevard Wednesday.

Seventeen residents from the two-story building were displaced, said TPD Chief Dwayne Wheeler. The complex has 12 apartments.

TPD is requesting gift cards or cash donations to purchase gift cards to local restaurants and to assist with items such as food, toiletries and personal items.

The American Red Cross is putting some of the people up in local hotels. Others are staying with families.

The Taylorville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire Wednesday evening with a heavy fire showing from the second floor of the complex.

Fire crews from several surrounding towns were called in to help the TFD. The majority of the fire was contained to the original apartment, but there was a significant amount of smoke and water damage, Wheeler said.

Wheeler said a lot of clothing donations have been made already, so the department is trying to help out with other items.

"It's nice that the city came together so quickly," Wheeler said Monday.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation. An investigation is being conducted.

To donate, please send or drop off gift cards/money to the TPD to the attention of either Officer Kirsten Bolinger or Chief Dwayne Wheeler. The TPD address is 108 W. Vine St., Taylorville IL 62568, and its phone number is 217-824-2211.

