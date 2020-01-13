Tazewell County printing glitch led to duplicate voter cards

PEKIN, Ill. — County officials in central Illinois said a computer glitch was to blame after some residents received up to eight voter registration cards recently.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said a printer that froze and got multiple orders to reprint in its queue. That led to duplicate cards printed, some of which were mailed, according to The (Peoria) Journal Star.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I apologize for this mistake and for the inconvenience to the citizens and waste of resources,” Ackerman said.

A new printing process was expected to save around $6,000 this year, however after the glitch the savings was around $4,800.

The duplicate cards were mailed through post offices in Delavan, Hopedale and Goodfield.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0