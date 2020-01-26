Teacher's cancer doesn't cloud her love for children

One student used flexiblocks to build a scorpion. Another used them to build rock’em, sock’em robots.

Watching creativity develop has kept Miller teaching for as long as she has.

“It amazes me from first year to the end how much they grasp.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Her impact on St. Mary has been so special that her preschool attracts families who wouldn’t otherwise think of enrolling their children in a private school, Principal Jean Spohn said.

“She’s that first person that parents encounter when they bring their child to school and preschool,” she said. “She’s loving, caring, understanding, and has such a way with children. She can discipline them with love, and because of that, kids are attracted to her and just love being around her.”

Making “dinosaur” fossils from clay is another fun activity in Miller’s class. Simpson’s five children each had Miller as a preschool teacher, and she still has all five of their activity folders. She looks back on them every now and again to figure out how Miller could do it all so wonderfully.

“The softness and the gentleness has been a gift to these kids and to this school,” Simpson said.