Tensions run high briefly over protest at Illinois Capitol

"We can't run an economy on some of us working," said O'Brien, who works in emergency child care at the YMCA of Springfield, where she had been a site coordinator.

"Our rights and our freedom mean something to me. To chip away at our rights, to have someone tell you what is 'essential,' that's when I started to get angry."

Laura Ryan of Pleasant Plains said the numbers of COVID-related infections "do not warrant this reaction for this long. My heart goes out to these small businesses which are closed for no reason."

Ryan said "at best what they should do is start opening up each county where people are healthy."

McLemore said earlier that she and her husband, Jon, have watched their small business, Rock U School of Music in Dixon, which gives individual music lessons and provides music therapy, "go down the drain."

"I'm hoping somebody, somewhere is going to listen to us as far as the little people," said McLemore, who said her business account is down to around $150.