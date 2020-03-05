5th person tests positive for coronavirus in Illinois after traveling from Italy. He’s in isolation at a hospital

The first two cases of the illness, COVID-19, were a husband and wife from Chicago. The wife transmitted the illness to her husband after returning from Wuhan, China, in January. They have since fully recovered.

The third and fourth cases are also a husband and wife, who are in home isolation and doing well, state health officials said. The man was previously hospitalized at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. The CDC has confirmed one of those two cases, and the state is waiting on confirmation of the other. Illinois and other states are doing their own testing and sending positive results to the CDC for confirmation.

State health officials have been unable to link the third and fourth cases to any other known case, meaning “it is possible these cases may be due to community transmission in Illinois,” according to a news release.

Still, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the risk to the general public in Illinois remains low. Public health officials are monitoring people throughout the state who’ve traveled to areas affected by the illness or who’ve had close contact with people with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The newest Illinois patient was admitted to Rush early Thursday morning, Rush said in a news release. The hospital said it’s well-prepared to address the situation.