The first COVID-19 patients in Illinois faced stigma, bigotry. But experts say their contributions to science taught the US much about the virus.

Joshi described both the wife and husband as very forthcoming, giving multiple interviews that lasted hours, rehashing details of what they experienced and any possible contact they might have had with others post-infection.

Health officials from the hospital and various levels of government worked together to quickly develop a contact tracing operation, creating a web of people -- including many hospital employees -- who might have been exposed to the patients.

“The learning curve was so steep,” Rubin said. “Learning about the virus, but also learning how to do the surveillance and investigations … and how to document this in the best way, knowing this is on a scale that none of us had ever seen before.”

Both physicians recalled being surprised by how little the virus seemed to spread beyond the initial transmission from wife to husband, who had prolonged proximity from eating together, sleeping in the same bed and frequent face-to-face interaction.

“We didn’t see widespread transmission or a large number of secondary cases from this first case,” Joshi said. “I’ve always been sort of struck by that.”