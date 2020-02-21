The infamous 1960 Starved Rock killer is free after nearly 60 years in prison

Since then, experts evaluated Weger to see if he should be involuntarily civilly committed under the state’s sexually violent persons act. Last week, the Illinois attorney general office said that he did not qualify, clearing the way for Friday’s release.

Weger was expected to be driven back to the Chicago area with his sister, Mary Pruett, along with her husband and two daughters. They said he will be reunited with his children at lunch. His wife remarried and died years ago. But his daughter, who still lives in the LaSalle County area, has remained in phone contact and regularly put $100 a month on her dad’s prison commissary account.

During a 2016 Tribune interview, Weger said he would rather die in prison than admit to something he said he did not do. Behind bars, he obtained his GED and has been described as an average inmate who did not cause trouble. To keep his mind occupied all these years, Weger has said he studied the Bible, played cards, read books about science and history, watched a little television and kept in touch with family and pen pals through letters and phone calls.

At St. Leonard’s Ministries, Weger will receive housing and support services. He also qualifies for Social Security benefits and medical coverage from Veterans Affairs because he served in the military, according to his attorneys.