The latest coronavirus casualty: Illinois residents will be required to cover their faces when out in public

“I believe everyone should do their part to try to alleviate some of the real dangers to the current state of affairs,” she said.

Quilter Nancy Krasinski, who lives in far west suburban Elburn, said she has made more than 500 fabric masks the past several weeks. She initially made them as a way to help her niece, an intensive care nurse on the East Coast, prolong the life of her medical masks while treating COVID-19 patients. Since then, she has sewn them for friends, hospital workers, an Illinois youth center and even employees of a local meat market.

A retired teacher, Krasinski starts sewing as soon as she wakes up and keeps working through the day as she takes orders and arranges for pick ups. She considers the masks, which she gives away for free, her version of the victory gardens planted during both world wars to supplement rations and boost morale.

She wears them when she goes to the store, and supports the governor requiring others to do the same.

“I follow the science,” she said during a phone interview. “If the experts say that masks are helpful, then I support it. The effects of safety measures often go unappreciated because you don’t know what you’ve prevented."