The latest on coronavirus in Central Illinois and beyond. What you need to know today.

What's happening with the coronavirus outbreak in Central Illinois and beyond for Friday. Check back for developments throughout the day.
We are providing articles and updates about coronavirus and the effects of COVID-19 free to all readers.
What you need to know for Friday:
Illinois scrambles to keep federal COVID-19 test sites running after Trump administration says states should take over
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.