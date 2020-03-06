The latest on the Illinois teacher aide who tested positive with coronavirus today

Pritzker reiterated that while the state the “risk is low to the public” and noted that there have only been six cases in Illinois.

“At least so far we’re in a good place and doing everything we can,” Pritzker said.

City officials said Friday night that publicized the information about the Vaughn case swiftly after learning of the test result.

But Mary Hughes, a CPS parent and Special Education Parent Liaison with Raise Your Hand, a group that advocates for public education in Illinois and to eliminate inequities in schools, said she learned of the case from the news. As of 6:30 p.m., Hughes said had not yet received communication from CPS.

“It’s super alarming that it’s at Vaughn High School that this aide was found to have had the coronavirus because a school like that might have several students with compromised immune systems,” Hughes said. “There aren’t very many answers except to say that ‘we’ve got it under control.’ Given that they’re releasing this so late on a Friday, I have very little trust that they have it under control.”

While the fifth patient is still showing symptoms of the virus, medical providers said in a news release that hospitalization is no longer required.