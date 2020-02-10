The newest location to buy Girl Scout cookies in Chicago? Outside of a recreational marijuana dispensary.

After waiting in line to buy legal weed, what better way to spend leftover cash than on a few boxes of Girl Scout cookies?

A few entrepreneurial Girl Scouts were hoping to cash in Sunday morning when they set up shop outside of Dispensary 33, flanked by boxes of Thin Mints and Samoas stacked above their heads.

The girls -- or their parents -- weren’t the first to think of selling cookies to people buying weed, a substance notorious for giving users the munchies. Girl Scouts in California have set up outside dispensaries and Colorado’s Girl Scouts recently lifted a ban on selling in front of marijuana shops.

But the timing of Girl Scout cookie season worked particularly in the young entrepreneurs’ favor this year in Chicago. Legal weed went on sale in Illinois Jan. 1, and long lines continue to form outside of the nine Chicago shops selling the once contraband products -- especially on weekends.

Dispensary 33 in Uptown serves more than 500 people a day, said general manager Paul Lee. Many of the customers bring cash, and are looking for a sugary snack to go along with their dispensary purchase. The girls were able to capitalize on that.