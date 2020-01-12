The restoration of Illinois' 109-year-old Black Hawk statue is finally finished

OREGON, Ill. — The Illinois landmark known as the Eternal Indian statue is finally complete after years of planning and fundraising.

The scaffolding surrounding the sculpture, also known as Black Hawk, is being removed and should be completely taken down within two weeks, the Rockford Register Star reported.

The city of Oregon is ready to celebrate the 109-year-old statue's makeover, Mayor Ken Williams said.

"We've received messages and comments from all over the country," Williams said. "People who have visited the statue, people who used to live in the area and they've followed the progress of what's happened and the problems with the statue as it deteriorated. Now that it's repaired and restored, it is very important to the community."

In 2015, an effort was launched to restore the statue, Illinois Conservation Foundation executive director Crystal Curfman said.

Restoration efforts paused in 2016 after the conservator and the project engineer disagreed over how much of the statue's exterior concrete skin needed to be removed. The statue sat under a black tarp for about two years.