The University of Illinois president is being offered a pay raise. Here's how much.

CHICAGO — University of Illinois President Tim Killeen is being offered a new contract that would extend his tenure four years and hike his annual compensation by about 40%, officials revealed Tuesday.
The contract would extend Killeen’s presidency to 2024. His base pay would increase from $600,000 to $835,000.
In making the contract proposal, board members noted it "reflects the trust of the board in President Killeen’s leadership.”
Officials note that since Killeen became president in 2015, enrollment at the university system’s campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Springfield and Chicago has increased 9.5% to 89,270 last fall.
Much of the enrollment increase has occurred at the university's Chicago campus, which has seen a nearly 15% increase in four years. Enrollment at the flagship campus in Urbana-Champaign has increased 10% since 2016, while Springfield has seen enrollment drop from 5,400 students in 2016 to 4,300 last fall.