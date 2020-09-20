These Illinois colleges drop ACT, SAT as admission standards

"The reason schools were comfortable going test-optional in the face of a pandemic, was because so many of their peers are doing it," he said.

FairTest is a nonprofit focused on ending "the misuses and flaws of standardized testing." Schaeffer said high school grades, while still imperfect, were a better tool to predicting undergraduate success, a statement backed up by several studies, including from the Urban Institute and the University of California.

Optional testing in Illinois

In 2018, prior to the pandemic, the University of Chicago became the most prestigious and highest-ranked university to go test-optional. Schaeffers said that if one of the top-ranked and most competitive universities in the country -- and the world -- could go test-optional, anyone could.

There are 12 public four-year universities in Illinois. Three of them -- Illinois State University, Southern Illinois University -- Carbondale and Western Illinois University -- adopted test-optional policies prior to the pandemic. SIUC announced its decision in December 2019, months before much of the U.S. shut down to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Chicago State University and the University of Illinois at Springfield have not announced any changes to their admissions policies for ACT or SAT scores.