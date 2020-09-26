They’re not otters, but endangered mussels in Illinois play a crucial role as environmental sentinels. ‘They all have a story to tell.’

Poplar Creek is special, Inoue said, because of its active springs -- a rarity in Cook County. He wonders what would happen if the springs, which bring cool water year-round to the creek at a constant temperature, stops.

“I think that’s why the ellipse mussels are pretty abundant in Poplar Creek,” Inoue said -- water quality and habitat.

Those two factors may have led to the overwhelming freshwater mussel decline, Inoue said. Mussels are sensitive to environmental change over their sometimes long lifetimes, a tough spot to be in during climate change. It’s difficult to establish new populations once habitat is gone. Pollution and siltation are also detrimental to mussels, as well as nutrient competition from invasive species like Asian clams, found in Poplar Creek as of recent years, and zebra mussels.

In Cook County, there’s also runoff from roads and parking lots to contend with, Anchor said. Few streams are rock- and rubble-bottomed anymore because of human activity.

In the past, 10 to 15 species have been detected in Poplar Creek, Anchor said.