Thinking of buying pot in Illinois on Jan. 1? Here’s how experts say it could affect your health — for better and for worse

CHICAGO — As an emergency room physician, Dr. Steven Aks has treated patients suffering psychotic delusions from marijuana. He’s been consulted when children come in agitated or sleepy after eating their parents’ weed-laced gummies or cookies. And he’s seen daily smokers coming down with cannabis hyperemesis syndrome — uncontrollable waves of vomiting.
“They just keep retching and retching,” he said. “It’s horrible.”
Aks, the director of toxicology at Stroger Hospital in Chicago, expects a surge in overdose cases once recreational cannabis is legalized in the state starting Wednesday.
Legalization has intensified the debate about the health effects of pot. Despite medical marijuana’s ability to help some patients and the belief that recreational use is safer than other drugs, pot is associated with a number of serious harmful effects, often depending on how it’s used.
In Illinois, all dispensaries must post signs stating, "Cannabis consumption can impair cognition and driving, is for adult use only, may be habit forming, and should not be used by pregnant or breastfeeding women.”
While some expectant mothers use marijuana for morning sickness, research shows that babies exposed to cannabis in the womb tend to have lower birth weights, like those exposed to cigarettes. The U.S. Surgeon General and American Academy of Pediatrics also warn pregnant and breastfeeding mothers against using cannabis, noting that the psychoactive component, THC, can get into the brain of a fetus and into breast milk.
More generally, while cannabis is typically used to get high and relax, for some users it may produce paranoia and delusions. It impairs learning, memory, movement and judgment. Long-term use can lead to chronic coughing and bronchitis. Conversely, one study found it can improve lung capacity, perhaps by smokers taking and holding deep breaths.
While those studying cannabis agree on the need for more research, the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine published a comprehensive review of research in 2017. Among its primary findings, the academy concluded there was conclusive or substantial evidence that cannabis is effective to treat chronic pain in adults, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and muscle contractions from multiple sclerosis.
There was moderate evidence that cannabis can treat sleep problems and fibromyalgia, and limited evidence that marijuana decreases anxiety and improves post-traumatic stress disorder.
Most broadly, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reported, those who frequently use large amounts of marijuana are more likely to have lower life satisfaction, poorer mental and physical health, and more relationship problems. Heavy marijuana use has also been linked to increased incidence of schizophrenia, though it’s not known if it causes the condition.
It’s unlikely that someone would get high or fail a drug test from secondhand smoke, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reported, though it could adversely affect children and people with asthma.
As with tobacco and alcohol, those who use marijuana are more likely to take other drugs, and rodents exposed to THC show more addictive behaviors. That doesn’t prove it’s a gateway drug. Most people who use it don’t go on to harder drugs, and users could be more likely to seek other drugs in the first place. Some argue that where marijuana is prohibited, illegal dealers expose buyers to other illicit drugs.
As for the stereotype of stoners being unmotivated, studies have yielded mixed results, but one study found that people who smoke marijuana regularly had reduced levels of dopamine, the brain’s motivational reward system.
Finally, about 10% of marijuana users develop a substance use disorder, in which they continue using despite it causing significant problems in their lives. Abuse is more common among those who start before age 18, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Paul Armentano, deputy director of NORML, which led the fight to legalize pot, said many of those studies only show a correlation between cannabis use and other problems, not causation. People with mental health problems, for instance, are more likely to use intoxicants, but that doesn’t mean that weed or booze caused their problems.
“Marijuana is not going to be introduced to Illinois Jan. 1st,” he said. “It’s been a part of society in Illinois for years. ... It is an intoxicant, but it’s relatively mild. It’s just not that big a deal.”
In general, advocates say, unlike opioids, cannabis doesn’t lead to fatal overdose, and is harmless for occasional users. It’s far less deadly than alcohol, which kills an estimated 88,000 Americans a year, and tobacco, which kills nearly half a million Americans annually, according to the National Institutes of Health.
That comparison doesn’t justify commercialization of another mind-altering drug to Jamie Epstein, executive director of the Stand Strong Coalition, which fights to prevent underage drinking and drug use in the northern suburbs.
“Talk to the family of a person addicted to marijuana. They’re not going to say I’m glad they’re addicted to that,” she said. “A lot of people are just going to add marijuana to alcohol.”
She emphasizes studies that show cannabis harms developing brains. Two large, long-term studies found heavy marijuana users had impaired cognition, made worse by starting at a younger age. More recent, smaller studies of twins found no difference between those who used marijuana and those who didn’t, suggesting other factors may be at work. But even advocates say marijuana use should be restricted to adults, just as with alcohol.
Any medical use of cannabis, Epstein said, should be restricted to federally approved prescription drugs, such as Epidiolex, a CBD product approved for rare forms of epilepsy. State-licensed medical cannabis products are not approved by the FDA. “This is not a safe drug,” Epstein said.
Because of a recent outbreak of more than 2,400 illnesses and 52 deaths nationwide from electronic cigarettes, or vaping, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against anyone vaping THC products. Industry officials note that most of the illnesses have been blamed on illegal THC devices, though some have also been traced to state-licensed retailers.
In addition, a number of leading medical organizations do not endorse legalization or medical use of cannabis without federal approval, including the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association.
As for cannabidiol, or CBD, a popular non-psychoactive component of marijuana and hemp, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its use as the first cannabis-derived medicine, to treat rare forms of epilepsy, but otherwise has not approved its use for treating any other condition.
For those who do partake, advocates note that weed generally is much stronger than in the past, and urged novices to start low and go slow, taking a small dose of perhaps a puff or two of low-THC flower, or 2.5 milligrams of an edible, to test the effect. If eaten, it may take an hour or two for the full effect to kick in.
Kathie Kane-Willis, a prominent drug policy researcher, welcomes legalization for correcting some of the racial disparities in the war on drugs. On a personal level, as a breast cancer survivor, Kane-Willis said that medical cannabis helped save her life. It got her through the pain and anxiety of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, and let her see the humor even in the darkest situations.
Still, she cautioned people to be careful about using cannabis.
“With everything that can be addictive, like cellphones and social media, people need to think about, where are my limitations?” she said. “How much do I want to be doing this?”