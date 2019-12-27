Thinking of buying pot in Illinois on Jan. 1? Here’s how experts say it could affect your health — for better and for worse

Any medical use of cannabis, Epstein said, should be restricted to federally approved prescription drugs, such as Epidiolex, a CBD product approved for rare forms of epilepsy. State-licensed medical cannabis products are not approved by the FDA. “This is not a safe drug,” Epstein said.

Because of a recent outbreak of more than 2,400 illnesses and 52 deaths nationwide from electronic cigarettes, or vaping, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against anyone vaping THC products. Industry officials note that most of the illnesses have been blamed on illegal THC devices, though some have also been traced to state-licensed retailers.

In addition, a number of leading medical organizations do not endorse legalization or medical use of cannabis without federal approval, including the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association.

As for cannabidiol, or CBD, a popular non-psychoactive component of marijuana and hemp, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its use as the first cannabis-derived medicine, to treat rare forms of epilepsy, but otherwise has not approved its use for treating any other condition.