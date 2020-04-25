Third-party candidates’ ballot access rules officially loosened

“Although we appreciate the extraordinary and challenging circumstances from which this case arises, the fact is that it’s the state’s obligation to provide a procedure, a constitutional procedure, by which candidates can demonstrate that they have the modicum of support necessary to qualify for the ballot,” Oliver Hall, the parties’ attorney and founder of the Center for Competitive Democracy, said in a court hearing, according to a transcript.

Attorneys for Pritzker and the elections board initially proposed allowing electronic petition submissions of hand-written signatures, maintaining the June 22 deadline and reducing the number of signatures by 50 percent.

The Board of Elections was “very concerned” about pushing that deadline to Aug. 7, its representative Michael Kasper said, according to a court transcript.

“That bumps up against the other statutory deadlines and the deadlines imposed to get military ballots out under federal law,” he said.

Representatives of all parties said the judge’s decision addresses their concerns.

“In general, we think Judge Pallmeyer’s order is a well-reasoned and fair resolution of the difficult issues raised by this case, and that it provides the plaintiffs with substantial relief,” Hall said in a statement.