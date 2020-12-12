‘This feeling is needed.’ Virtual Santas go all out to make Christmas special for kids during the pandemic.

The calls are more than brief meetings with the man that leads the world’s most renowned reindeer. For many children, it’s the chance to build a connection to others and maintain the spirit of Christmas, he said.

“In a lot of malls, there’s a quick pass over and a picture,” KoKoruz said. “What’s great about this whole situation is getting to spend time getting to know who they are. ... I think we all crave being social, especially now that the governor and mayor have asked us to stay in when it’s the biggest time of year to be social.”

For John Sullivan, being Santa Claus is a lifestyle. The 81-year-old maintains a long white beard year-round and is often stopped and questioned by inquisitive children wondering where his sleigh is parked.

“The answer is always magic,” Sullivan laughed.

Sullivan, who is based in Streamwood, has worked as a seasonal Santa Claus for more than 25 years in the Chicago area. He first got into the character when he was in between jobs and began running the mall Santa photo operation for the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles in the early ’90s. If one of the Santas didn’t clock into work, Sullivan would step up and don the classic red suit and fuzzy hat.