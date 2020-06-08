This Illinois county wants U.S. Space Command to build headquarters there

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BELLEVILLE — St. Clair County has submitted a request to be the host site for the headquarters of the new U.S. Space Command on land that previously had been proposed for the $1.75 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's western headquarters.

"After careful review of the screening and evaluation criteria, we believe our community meets all minimum eligibility requirements and would earn a competitive score when assessed against the evaluation criteria," Chairman Mark Kern said in a news release on Monday.

The site is next to Scott Air Force Base and officials touted it as a good place for the NGA site because of the security benefits of being next to a military base.

The NGA site in St. Clair County was not selected and construction has started for this agency's headquarters in St. Louis.

Scott Air Force Base is already home to the U.S. Transportation Command and several other military departments.

In the effort to land the U.S. Space Command, Kern said the county is working with a bipartisan group of officials including U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, and Democratic U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

President Donald Trump re-established the U.S. Space Command last year.