This rural Illinois school district has been asking for wi-fi for years. Now it’s finally getting it.

That’s about to change. A local internet provider is installing Wi-Fi service to connect families to the district network. An anonymous donor pledged to donate a dozen hot spots. And a school district in Chicago’s suburbs said it would ship about 250 used Chromebooks to Trico when the computers are replaced after this school year.

The Trico superintendent, Larry Lovel, said he’s been taken aback by the generosity of each donation.

The article “brought the issue that everyone knew about back to the forefront and exposed the inequities that people sometimes overlook,” Lovel said in an interview. “The gaps are so wide, it is like fissures. People saw we are still using (dated) Risograph copy machines and 7-year-old laptops.”