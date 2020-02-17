This southern Illinois barbershop is place to get haircut, shoot off frustration

Adults can earn recognition, too. Those who receive a face or neck shave get a “Man Card” stating that they have been “recognized as a fully-pledged manly man.”

“If we find out they’ve been to Great Clips, we take it away,” Minor said with a laugh.

To keep up with growing business, in July 2017, the Minors hired a third barber, Zach Arnold, of Herrin. That October, they also added a new wing onto their facility to accommodate more barber chairs, all of which date back to the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s, and were previously used in shops in Okawville, Shelbyville, West Frankfort and Benton.

Arnold said it’s a fun place to work because it’s unique. “The thing that’s different about this place is that people of all ages can come together and talk,” he said. “There’s quite a few guys that come in just to hang out a lot. It’s really nice to see that happen, especially when we’re kind of in an age where we don’t talk to people that much.”