Three Springfield restaurants reach settlement with health department

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health has reached an agreement with three of four restaurants closed earlier this week after a temporary restraining order was issued against them for operating without food permits.

The department reached an agreement with the owners of D&J Café, also known as DJ's Café, 915 W. Laurel St.; Charlie Parker's, 700 W. North St.; and Sweet Basil Café, 4241 Conestoga Drive.

The three admitted to violations, agreed to pay related fines and said they would adhere to all current and future orders issued by the public health department.

"I am pleased that we were able to resolve this matter without further litigation and allow these local businesses to reopen in compliance with the law," said public health director Gail O'Neill. "We will continue to enforce local mitigation restrictions to keep our community safe and work with businesses who choose to follow the rules."

Fox Run Restaurant & Lounge, 1130 Legacy Pointe Drive, the fourth defendant, was not part of the settlement, but has withdrawn its request for a hearing before the Sangamon County Board of Health to dispute the suspension of its food license.