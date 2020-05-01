Time for states to reopen their economy? How Midwest governors weigh coronavirus cases vs. unemployment.

Urgency to reopen sectors of state economies has ratcheted up as the national economy has cratered under the stay-at-home restrictions in recent weeks, with a staggering 30 million Americans filing for unemployment since mid-March.

The governors have started to enact changes as health experts have warned the Midwest has the nation’s largest share of emerging coronavirus hot spots -- most of them in states reopening large sectors of their economies and many tied to meatpacking plants President Donald Trump recently ordered to remain open. All told, cases continue to rise in seven Midwestern states, are relatively flat in three states and have decreased in another two, data shows.

Governors are making decisions on how and when to reopen businesses amid heightened pressure from the political right, as thousands of protesters -- many of them organized by Trump supporters -- have crowded at state capitols to demand their freedom to return to work. In some states, Republican lawmakers have argued the stay-home orders from Democratic governors are a constitutional overreach and have tried to strip their emergency powers.

In many ways, the swift reopening plans from some GOP governors reflect Trump’s often conflicted response to the pandemic.