Time for states to reopen their economy? How Midwest governors weigh coronavirus cases vs. unemployment.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across America, many of the nation’s governors find themselves in a political vise, squeezed between pressure to reopen local economies amid record unemployment and to keep citizens safe from a highly contagious disease.
No region in the country has met the public health crisis with a wider range of responses than the Midwest, which is home to large rural swaths with fewer cases of the virus and major cities such as Detroit and Chicago that are among the hardest hit.
As the U.S. tops 1 million people sickened by the virus and 61,000 deaths, differing statistical curves of COVID-19 cases in the Midwest’s 12 states have driven varying policy prescriptions from the region’s state capitols. So, too, have the political persuasions of the governors -- seven of whom are Republicans and five of whom are Democrats.
The divergent approaches across the Midwest have been on full display in recent days as the Democratic governors of states with early statewide stay-at-home orders -- Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin -- extended them into May. Meanwhile, Republican governors in four states that never issued such an order -- Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota -- have plans for many businesses to operate under new social distancing guidelines.
Urgency to reopen sectors of state economies has ratcheted up as the national economy has cratered under the stay-at-home restrictions in recent weeks, with a staggering 30 million Americans filing for unemployment since mid-March.
The governors have started to enact changes as health experts have warned the Midwest has the nation’s largest share of emerging coronavirus hot spots -- most of them in states reopening large sectors of their economies and many tied to meatpacking plants President Donald Trump recently ordered to remain open. All told, cases continue to rise in seven Midwestern states, are relatively flat in three states and have decreased in another two, data shows.
Governors are making decisions on how and when to reopen businesses amid heightened pressure from the political right, as thousands of protesters -- many of them organized by Trump supporters -- have crowded at state capitols to demand their freedom to return to work. In some states, Republican lawmakers have argued the stay-home orders from Democratic governors are a constitutional overreach and have tried to strip their emergency powers.
In many ways, the swift reopening plans from some GOP governors reflect Trump’s often conflicted response to the pandemic.
The Republican president has expressed an eagerness to reopen the nation’s economy even as most of the nation’s states do not meet the White House’s own criteria to do so. Likewise, some Republican governors are reopening their states even as their COVID-19 cases have yet to peak, let alone meet the federal guideline that they drop for 14 straight days.
Those in favor of a prompt reopening contend keeping businesses closed is economically unsustainable. Those preaching caution warn opening too soon will lead to a surge of new cases and prolong the nation’s economic recovery.
The onus on how to respond to the pandemic largely has been left to the states as Trump has vacillated between deferring to governors to make decisions and blaming them for perceived problems.
“When these men and women ran for governor, they didn’t bargain for this unprecedented pandemic to confront them on their watch,” said Tom Ridge, the former Republican governor of Pennsylvania who served as the first secretary of Homeland Security following 9/11. “They’re governing pretty damn well, especially with adjusting on the fly -- and part of their adjustments have been responding to some rhetorical assurances from D.C. that haven’t materialized.”
With commerce and workers frequently crossing state lines, an added emphasis has been placed on regional coordination. So far, that collaboration largely has split along the Mississippi River.
To the East, a bipartisan group of seven governors share data, policies and best practices to balance opening businesses and snuffing out the virus. To the West, at least four GOP governors either rejected invitations or showed no interest in participating in the pact, according to sources in various states familiar with the private talks. Those Republican governors largely coordinate among themselves, the sources confirmed.
In fact, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not had a single conversation with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds or Missouri Gov. Mike Parson since the pandemic emerged, the state sources confirmed. Pritzker twice has publicly noted their absence in the Midwest collaborative.
“When you look at Iowa and Missouri and places that border Illinois, we don’t want to have done all of our work here and then have cases come across the border because in those states they’re living free and dying,” Pritzker chief of staff Anne Caprara said in an interview. “That’s really not something we embrace.”
A Midwest compact
Pritzker recently joined Republican governors Eric Holcomb of Indiana and Mike DeWine of Ohio along with Democratic governors Tim Walz of Minnesota, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Andy Beshear of Kentucky (though not technically a Midwest state) in forming the joint collaborative.
As part of the group, the governors’ chiefs of staff communicate daily. Holcomb, DeWine and Beshear have regular standing phone calls while Pritzker, Whitmer, Evers and Walz communicate often, various state sources said.
The group does not operate in lockstep but has agreed to closely examine four principles when evaluating whether to reopen sectors of the economy: sustained control of new infections and hospitalizations, enhanced testing and tracing, enough health care capacity to handle a resurgence of cases and enacting new social distancing practices for workplaces.
The sharing of ideas has been evident in recent policy rollouts across the states.
When Holcomb was the first of the group to announce allowing elective surgeries to proceed last week, Pritzker and DeWine did so a few days later. When Pritzker reopened state parks, Evers followed suit. And when Walz announced some 100,000 Minnesota workers could return to manufacturing and industrial jobs under new social distancing guidelines, DeWine announced a similar approach as part of his phased-in reopening plan.
In Michigan, Whitmer’s stay-at-home order was among the most stringent in the nation, and she recently allowed construction to resume, which already had been allowed in several other Midwestern states. The same applied to when Pritzker announced retail stores could have curbside pickup, as Indiana already had been permitting the practice.
Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin largely remain closed for business. Cases in Illinois and Wisconsin continue to climb. In Michigan, one of the nation’s hardest-hit states, cases have peaked and held relatively flat in recent days.
In Minnesota, Walz has allowed the industrial businesses to reopen even as the state’s cases continue to rise, calling the federal requirement that they drop 14 straight days “arbitrary.” Minnesota, he said, has done a better job than most at social distancing. It has one of the lowest per-capita infection rates in the country.
Ohio is one of just two states in the Midwest where cases have peaked and are on the decline. DeWine announced offices and industrial operations can reopen Monday and retail stores can open on May 12, both under social distancing rules and lower capacities. Restaurants will remain closed for dining-in as will other businesses such as barbershops and tattoo parlors.
In Indiana, cases continue to rise statewide and most businesses remain closed. Holcomb is scheduled to unveil his new stay-at-home order for May on Friday and has hinted a phased-in reopening is on the way. “We are not just going to flip a switch,” he said Thursday. “This is going to be very methodical and data driven.”
DeWine and Holcomb have been careful not to criticize Trump, but they also have forged their own more measured approaches to reopening their economies than their other GOP counterparts in the Midwest. Both have more COVID-19 cases than other Republican-run states, although South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska have similar per capita numbers of cases.
Both DeWine and Holcomb have deep ties to the pre-Trump Republican establishment. DeWine has served as a prosecutor, state senator, state attorney general, congressman and U.S. senator. Holcomb was a longtime adviser to former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, chairman of the state Republican Party, chief of staff to then-U.S. Sen. Dan Coats and briefly served as lieutenant governor before running to succeed now-Vice President Mike Pence as governor.
Governors who are newer on the political scene are “inclined to respond to the pressure to open their economies up sooner" from Trump and his voters, observed Mark McKinnon, who worked as a campaign strategist on presidential campaigns for former President George W. Bush and the late Sen. John McCain.
“Generally, governors who predate President Trump are more inclined to resist the pressure to open their economies too early," said McKinnon, who is a co-host of “The Circus” on Showtime. “They’d rather be safe than sorry."
A more urgent approach
In Iowa and Missouri, Republican Govs. Reynolds and Parson have taken a more urgent approach to restarting their economies.
A spokesman for Reynolds did not respond to questions about why she declined to join the group of other Midwestern governors. The Iowa governor, however, speaks regularly with fellow Republicans Parson, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on how to handle the pandemic, he said.
For his part, Parson says he never was invited to join the group, but has acknowledged little interest in doing so.
“I talk to governors every day,” Parson said when asked by a local reporter about his lack of a working relationship with Pritzker. “I learned early on I need a model in place for Missouri that deals just with Missouri. I can’t worry so much about what they’re doing."
Parson initially resisted a stay-at-home order before issuing one in early April. On Monday, it will expire and the governor is allowing all businesses to reopen with social distancing. Kansas City and St. Louis can keep more restrictive local orders, but nearby suburban areas are poised to reopen, state officials said.
Statewide, Missouri’s cases appear to have peaked and have held flat in recent days, but health experts have warned of a resurgence in cases if the state reopens too soon. Parson’s office pointed to cases decreasing in every region except St. Louis.
“This recovery plan is responsible, effective, gradual and safe for Missouri,” Parson said.
In Iowa, Reynolds announced that Iowa would reopen stores, gyms, malls, restaurant dining rooms and other businesses on Friday in 77 of the state’s 99 counties as long as social distancing is maintained. The governor said business restrictions would remain in 22 counties with higher case numbers until at least May 15, and gatherings of 10 or more people remain banned statewide.
“This level of mitigation is not sustainable for the long term, and it has unintended consequences for Iowa families,” Reynolds said of the previous restrictions, adding that her objective is to “protect lives and secure livelihoods at the same time.”
Iowa’s case numbers continue to climb statewide and have not met the White House guideline for a 14-day decrease. Reynolds said case numbers in the counties reopening have either “stabilized or we’ve started to see a downward trend over the 14 days.” The governor’s office did not respond to requests for the county-by-county data.
Reynolds made the decision after University of Iowa health experts warned that if she loosened the restrictions the state likely would bear a second wave of cases and deaths, the Des Moines Register reported.
Iowa is home to three of the fastest-growing hot spots in the country, according to a study of case data by the Dartmouth Institute. An outbreak in Sioux City tied to a nearby beef processing plant is the fastest-growing in the nation while hot spots tied to a Waterloo pork plant and in the state capital of Des Moines rank near the top.
Allowing some counties to open while such outbreaks remain nearby is a scattered approach likely to exacerbate the problem, warned Dr. Elliott Fisher, an epidemiologist and a professor who heads up Dartmouth’s project that maps COVID-19 cases and deaths by regional hospital districts.
“The danger of using county-level data is that it can mislead you into thinking the virus isn’t really there, because you can’t really see the patterns,” Fisher said. "When we group the counties together and look at it regionally, we can see the virus is everywhere.”
Asked Wednesday about data showing high-growth pockets in the state, Reynolds defended her county-by-county process, calling it a “reasonable, phased-in approach."
Politics of reopening
Like Iowa, Gov. Ricketts is reopening businesses in regions of Nebraska even as the state’s case numbers climb. Ricketts, a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, has taken it a few steps further, allowing restaurants, barbershops and tattoo parlors to open.
North Dakota Gov. Burgum allowed all businesses in the state to reopen Friday with social distancing guidelines and reduced capacities. In South Dakota, most businesses were never required to close, as Gov. Kristi Noem emphasized citizens’ economic freedom even as a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls became the largest coronavirus outbreak in the country at the time.
As a result, the state ranks third behind Michigan and Illinois for the most per capita COVID-19 cases in the Midwest. Noem has argued the outbreak would have happened even if the state had a stay-at-home order since it’s an essential business, and said the plant should reopen soon as South Dakota’s cases have decreased.
“I trusted my people,” Noem said during a recent Fox News appearance with Sean Hannity. “They trusted me to make decisions that were best for us.”
Her firm stance has drawn regular praise from conservative commentators such as Hannity and Laura Ingraham, who called Noem “public enemy No. 1 for the liberal media."
Like so many other issues, the debate over how and whether to reopen businesses largely has broken along partisan lines, said University of Chicago political science professor William Howell, who has studied the political response to the pandemic. It’s largely Democrats representing states with urban areas that have been hit the hardest urging the most caution and Republican allies of Trump pushing for the economy to reopen, he said.
“There have been a couple of exceptions, but most Republicans are taking their cues from this president, and they certainly don’t want to cross him,” Howell said. “Whereas there has been much more uniformity on the Democratic sides in taking seriously the views of public health experts.”
The political divide has been particularly bitter in Midwestern states with Democratic governors.
In Kansas, Republican lawmakers revoked Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s order that limited church gatherings to 10 people, which the state Supreme Court later overturned. The governor also settled a lawsuit from two rural churches, because she decided to allow the state’s stay-at-home order to expire Monday while enacting a three-phase plan to gradually start reopening businesses.
In Michigan, Republican lawmakers do not support Whitmer’s extension of the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, refused to pass legislation extending Michigan’s state of emergency and plan to sue in the state Supreme Court to challenge her emergency powers. In Wisconsin, GOP lawmakers have sued Evers over to block his stay-at-home order.
Even in Illinois, the only Midwestern state entirely controlled by Democrats, one Downstate Republican lawmaker won a ruling from a judge who temporarily blocked the governor’s stay-at-home order from applying to him, which Pritzker has appealed. A second GOP lawmaker, the co-chair of Trump’s re-elect campaign in Illinois, has sued alleging Pritzker’s order has created a “police state.”
“I find that this partisanship in the midst of an unprecedented global health crisis is inexcusable and unforgivable," said Ridge, the former Republican Pennsylvania governor and Homeland Security secretary under former President George W. Bush. “If there’s ever been a time in this country where R’s should be talking to D’s and D’s should be talking to R’s to find a common path and common ground, now is that time."
Virtually all of the region’s governors have faced some form of protest -- the largest of them in the key presidential swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin where thousands gathered, many of them Trump supporters, to protest the Democratic governors. The president helped fuel the demonstrations, by tweeting that states run by Democrats, including Michigan and Minnesota, should be liberated.
But the Republican governors have faced unrest too.
In Ohio, DeWine condemned a “vile” anti-Semitic sign at a statehouse protest and a GOP state senator’s comparison of steps taken by the state’s health director to those made by Nazis during the Holocaust. And in Indiana, Holcomb criticized 200 protesters who marched outside the governor’s mansion in Indianapolis, many of them not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. He called the gathering a “perfect petri dish for how this can spread” in a city with one-third of the state’s COVID-19 cases.
“We respect everyone’s voice and being able to step forward and be heard," Holcomb said, “but this would be the exact way not to be productive about that.”
In Missouri, Parson is all too familiar with such scrutiny. The governor has been criticized for waiting until April to issue a stay-at-home order and now for allowing it to expire Monday after just three weeks.
Even as he stood outside his wood-paneled office in Jefferson City and announced all businesses in the state would be allowed to reopen the following week, Parson repeatedly was interrupted with heckles.
“Reopen!” a man shouted, his voice echoing off the capitol walls as the governor trudged through his speech. “Reopen now!”
