Tornado damages homes, uproots trees in northern Illinois
OREGON, Ill. — A tornado touched down late Saturday in northern Illinois damaging homes and uprooting trees, weather officials confirmed Sunday.

The tornado touched down in Ogle County just outside Oregon around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Gino Izzi. It was on the ground for roughly 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

One home appeared to have lost its roof and windows, officials said. Survey teams planned to assess the damage Sunday.

Reports of possible tornadoes Saturday also cropped up in Peoria County, where there were power outages, and Henry County.

Weather officials had issued tornado watches for dozens of Illinois counties Saturday.

