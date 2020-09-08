Torrential rainfall forecast as storm system moves through region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Penny-sized hail and winds of up to 40 mph are possible in a storm system moving into Central Illinois.

The National Weather Service said Doppler radar showed a strong thunderstorm near Assumption just after 5 p.m., moving at 35 mph.

"Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways," a weather service alert said.

This story will be updated.

