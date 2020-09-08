 Skip to main content
Torrential rainfall forecast as storm system moves through region
Torrential rainfall forecast as storm system moves through region

  • Updated
LINCOLN — Penny-sized hail and winds of up to 40 mph are possible in a storm system moving into Central Illinois. 

The National Weather Service said Doppler radar showed a strong thunderstorm near Assumption just after 5 p.m., moving at 35 mph. 

"Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways," a weather service alert said. 

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in place through Tuesday evening. 

This story will be updated. 

