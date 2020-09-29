Tougher restrictions return to northwest Illinois region that includes Rockford, NIU after surge in COVID-19 cases

The region that includes Will and Kankakee counties also reverted to tougher rules but returned to the state’s phase four restrictions after the positivity rate decreased.

Under the tighter restrictions, no indoor service will be allowed at bars or restaurants, reservations will be required and all outdoor service must conclude by 11 p.m.

Patrons will be prohibited from ordering or waiting at the bar, and all indoor gatherings must be limited to 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity. Casinos will also be subject to the 11 p.m. close time and 25% capacity, and party buses are banned.

Schools are not subject to the restrictions, although universities have become trouble spots nationwide since fall classes began. Earlier this month, NIU moved to online-only for two weeks due to more than 120 students testing positive after what the university described were “careless and unacceptable activities” from off-campus students.

In-person classes were scheduled to resume on Monday. A spokesperson for NIU was not immediately available for comment on the region’s new restrictions.