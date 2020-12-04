Transgender woman files complaint against Springfield over health coverage

A transgender woman has filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights against the city of Springfield alleging its health coverage plan denied her medication for a condition she has known as "gender dysphoria."

Katherine Holt of Springfield worked at Lincoln Library as manager of access services from February to November.

During that time Holt claimed that her prescriptions were excluded from insurance and that she had to pay out-of-pocket expenses for the medications.

In the complaint, Holt noted that her medication was prescribed by her physician for at least two years and is medication covered for other city employees. Holt added that the medications are covered for transgender people by other insurance plans, including the statewide Medicaid system.

Gender dysphoria refers to "psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one's sex assigned at birth and one's gender identity," according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Previously known as "gender identity disorder," it is a diagnosis listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), a manual published by the APA to diagnose mental conditions.