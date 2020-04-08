Travel nurses head to Illinois to aid hospitals amid coronavirus crisis. ‘It’s your duty to help.’

Her latest assignment was working at a neonatal intensive care unit at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, but she has worked with patients ranging from premature babies to adults.

In Chicago, she will be assigned to a children’s unit at a suburban Advocate hospital. Her contract is for eight weeks.

Brigid Sweeney, a spokeswoman for Advocate hospitals, confirmed they utilize travel nurses as needed during regular times, and that they continue to during this crisis. She did not detail whether they have requested more because of COVID-19.

Kanosky became a travel nurse two years ago, when a friend told her about the opportunity to work in different hospitals across the country. She’s since worked in San Diego, Dallas and Atlanta.

She’s used to helping out with patient surges, for example, during the winter when respiratory illnesses among children are heightened.

“That’s the normal thing,” she said. “With this going on, now it’s more crisis work.”

Kanosky has heard about hospitals telling medical workers to use one N95 mask for a week.