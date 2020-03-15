Trump asks for patience with airport delays; Pritzker says 'we are on our own'

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday engaged in a high-profile battle with the White House over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, a battle that began when hundreds of international travelers returning to the United States were bottlenecked at the Customs and Border Control checkpoint at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Beginning Saturday, processing through United States Customs was taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services facility due to “enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers coming from Europe,” the airport said via Twitter.
Angry international travelers also took to social media to express dismay at the handling of events, which caused thousands of people to stand in close proximity with potential carriers of COVID-19. As of Sunday morning, “O’Hare Airport” was trending on Twitter as a result.
Speaking Sunday morning on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Pritzker accused the federal government of falling down on the job and leaving states to their own devices in responding to the pandemic.
“We are the ones who’ve had to provide the leadership because the federal government just has fallen down on this,” he said. “So, they didn’t advise us to shut down major events, sporting events, parades; we made those decisions on our own. They are not the ones that advised us to close schools; we made those decisions on our own. So, we are on our own out here. I wish we had leadership from Washington, we are not getting it.”
President Donald Trump defended the administration's actions in a tweet Sunday.
“We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first!” he wrote.
Transportation hubs have concern as the coronavirus has spread. Health officials have repeatedly said to avoid large crowds.
Locally, Central Illinois airports have increased cleaning as the virus became more widespread.
At Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, the custodial staff is taking extra time to sanitize more areas and using new disinfecting sprays, specifically on and around areas touched by terminal users, said airport spokeswoman Fran Strebing.
On Friday, crews fanned out in the airport.
“The place was spotless,” said Marianne Manko, who lives in Clinton, as she arrived. “You could smell how clean it was. Everyone was cleaning. When I got on the plane, an entire cleaning crew was scrubbing everything down. I’ve never seen anything like that. But you could tell they were really working to make sure it was done right.”
Extra cleaning is also being done at the Decatur Airport, said director Tim Wright.
“We are monitoring the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, using a lot of disinfectant and trying to keep everything as clean as possible," he said.
Both airports have flights to O'Hare International Airport, where crowds increased over the weekend.
Katy Rogers spent four hours Saturday at O'Hare in a tightly packed space with students, a basketball team, musicians and older people in wheelchairs.
"Everybody was nervous about it," she said Sunday. "Everyone working there was confused and frustrated, and there were hands were tied, too."
Acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a written statement Sunday that the agency is making improvements to its procedures, but that it must “balance our efficiencies with ensuring the health and safety of all American citizens through enhanced medical screening.”
By Sunday afternoon, Pritzker began downplaying his tensions with the White House, saying he had been assured personally by Vice President Mike Pence that Customs and Border Patrol would double its staff at O’Hare.
“I don’t usually get heated on Twitter, and I always try to work through official channels when possible,” Pritzker said during a briefing. “But when I saw hundreds of people crammed together for many hours at O’Hare, in exactly the conditions I have been warning about for days, I was furious.”
Reporter Kevin Barlow contributed to this report.