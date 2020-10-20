Two more regions under COVID restrictions

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday that there were 3,714 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the previous 24 hours. That brings the statewide total to 350,875. The statewide positivity rate is 5.5 percent.

Another 41 deaths were reported bringing the statewide total to 9,277.

At a Chicago news conference, Pritzker again said the mitigation efforts focus on bars and restaurants because that is where the virus is spread.

"There are pages and pages and pages studies from around the world and around the United States that show that bars and restaurants are spreading locations, significant spreading locations," Pritzker said. "Private gatherings are another major spreading opportunity for the virus."

Pritzker said the issue with private gatherings isn't so much among immediate family members, it's when friends gather or relatives outside of the immediate family.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that contact tracing of people who have contracted the virus shows three primary locations where it is spread -- at work, in schools and at bars and restaurants.