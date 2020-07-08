U. of C. removes tributes to late Illinois Sen. Stephen Douglas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Chicago removed two displays honoring late Illinois Sen. Stephen Douglas, a staunch defender of slavery who argued the practice was a matter of states’ rights before the Civil War.

The tributes -- a bronze plaque of Douglas in a student center and a stone mounted to a wall in a department building -- were ordered to be taken down and relocated to a collection in the university library, according to a message from university President Robert Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee. U. of C. received the plaque as a class gift in 1901 and the stone as a donation in 1927.

“Douglas profited from his wife’s ownership of a Mississippi plantation where Black people were enslaved,” the message says. “While it is critical to understand and address the ongoing legacy of slavery and oppression in this country, Douglas does not deserve to be honored on our campus.”