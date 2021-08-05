U of I at Springfield hosting memorial stair climb on 20th anniversary of 9/11

SPRINGFIELD — The University of Illinois Springfield Department of Campus Recreation will host a 9/11 memorial stair climb at Crowne Plaza Springfield, 3000 S. Dirksen Parkway, from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Springfield firefighters and other local first responders will take part in the stair climb, along with community members.
Participants will have the opportunity to climb 110 flights of stairs — or any lesser amount they choose — to honor those who climbed 110 flights of stairs attempting to rescue victims in the World Trade Center.
A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks, including 2,753 at the WTC.
Registration for the climb is now open at
go.uis.edu/911StairClimb. The deadline to register is Sept. 1.
The $25 registration fee includes a T-shirt, Mission BBQ lunch and a raffle ticket for Knight's Action Park tickets and other prizes.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that builds mortgage-free smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.
For more information, contact event coordinator Amber Pye at 217-206-8400 or
apye3@uis.edu.
Virus Outbreak National Traumas
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people run away from a collapsing World Trade Center tower in New York. Al-Qaida's 9/11 attacks against the U.S. killed almost 3,000 people. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)
Sept 11 Anniversary
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks' 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Sept 11 Pentagon
A beam of light is seen near to the Lincoln Memorial, as part of the Towers of Light Tribute marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Sept 11 Anniversary
Former President George W. Bush places a wreath as former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, right, watches, on the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in observance of the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
FBI 9/11 Pentagon Photos
This undated photo provided by the FBI shows damage to the Pentagon caused during the 9/11 attacks. The FBI released a group of photos on March 30, 2017, showing the aftermath of the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crash into the Pentagon. (FBI via AP)
FBI 9/11 Pentagon Photos
This undated photo provided by the FBI shows damage to the Pentagon caused during the 9/11 attacks. The FBI released a group of photos on March 30, 2017, showing the aftermath of the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crash into the Pentagon. (FBI via AP)
Sept 11 Anniversary
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks' 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Sept 11 Anniversary
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2014, file photo, a woman places flowers in the inscribed names along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks' 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Justin Lane, Pool, File)
