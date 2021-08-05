U of I at Springfield hosting memorial stair climb on 20th anniversary of 9/11

 Skip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — The University of Illinois Springfield Department of Campus Recreation will host a 9/11 memorial stair climb at Crowne Plaza Springfield, 3000 S. Dirksen Parkway, from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Springfield firefighters and other local first responders will take part in the stair climb, along with community members.

Participants will have the opportunity to climb 110 flights of stairs — or any lesser amount they choose — to honor those who climbed 110 flights of stairs attempting to rescue victims in the World Trade Center.

A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks, including 2,753 at the WTC.

Registration for the climb is now open at go.uis.edu/911StairClimb. The deadline to register is Sept. 1.

The $25 registration fee includes a T-shirt, Mission BBQ lunch and a raffle ticket for Knight's Action Park tickets and other prizes.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that builds mortgage-free smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

For more information, contact event coordinator Amber Pye at 217-206-8400 or apye3@uis.edu.

