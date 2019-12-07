U of Illinois drops criminal past question from application

URBANA — Admissions applications to the University of Illinois campuses are no longer requiring students to disclose whether or not they have a criminal background.

A student-led coalition urged the university to remove questions about criminal and disciplinary history, saying it discouraged potential students from applying.

A 2015 study at the State University of New York, "Boxed Out," found that more than 60% of students who had to check the criminal history box did not complete their applications.

To maintain the safety of the campus and to ensure those ultimately admitted do not pose a security threat, the criminal history questions were moved to the point after an admissions decision has been made but before students enroll, "balancing safety and access."

Under a new "box blind" policy, students who are admitted will get a notice asking them to provide information about any criminal background. The policy is being adopted for all three university campuses in Champaign-Urbana, Chicago and Springfield