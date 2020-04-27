U.S. Rep. Davis to host COVID-19 tele-town hall on Tuesday

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, speaks after a roundtable at the Crossing Healthcare Campus with government officials about coronavirus.
Analisa Trofimuk
DECATUR — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis plans to host a tele-town hall with state Rep. Dan Brady, a Bloomington Republican, on issues related to COVID-19.
The event is 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the congressman's website. To participate, visit
rodneydavis.house.gov, Davis' office said.
During the tele-town hall, Davis and Brady are set to take questions from constituents.
PHOTOS: Signs of encouragement during COVID-19
1 20200401-_DSF0029.jpg
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
20200401-_DSF0006.jpg
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
amc-042320-4.jpg
AMC Theater in Decatur, north of Mount Zion, lies empty as restrictions caused by COVID-19 affect theaters and entertainment venues around the country.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
amc-042320-5.jpg
AMC theater in Decatur shows signs regarding their temporary closing due to restrictions caused by COVID-19.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
amc-042320.jpg
AMC theater in Forsyth shows signs regarding their temporary closing due to restrictions caused by COVID-19.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
avon_theater-042420-2.jpg
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
avon_theater-042420.jpg
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 291 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 292 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 293 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 294 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 295 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 296 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 297 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 298 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 302 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 303 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 304 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 305 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 306 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 307 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
COVID 19 Signs 308 04.23.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
lincoln_theater-042420.jpg
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
MaconCountyHealthDept-040720-2.jpg
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mt Zion Church Sign 1 03.24.20.JPG
Local church and businesses including Mt. Zion Christian Church and HSHS St, Mary's Hospital have encouraging words for the public about the COVID-19 virus.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
nature_Center 5 03.16.20.JPG
Rock Springs Nature Center and all outdoor restrooms will be closed through Sunday, March 29. However, the trails at Rock Springs, Fort Daniel, Griswold, and Friends Creek Conservation Areas will remain open.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
overlook park 3 04.17.20.JPG
Digital sign announcing activities are suspended on Friday at Overlook Park in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Renfro_ 03.25.20.JPG
"Love" was created by Lilly, Chris, and Hanna Renfro on Greenridge Drive on Wednesday in Decatur during “Chalk the Walk” which aims to bring positivity during the coronavirus. The event was hosted by PawPrint Ministries. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
riverside-baptist-032520.jpg
Riverside Baptist Church shows a URL to their online serices on the marquee outside the building. Churches around Decatur and beyond have been moving to online services during the stay-at-home order.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
St_Mary_Hospital 03.24.20.JPG
Local church and businesses including Mt. Zion Christian Church and HSHS St, Mary's Hospital have encouraging words for the public about the COVID-19 virus.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stevenson_Elementary Sign.JPG
Fair Havens in Decatur
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Web local coronavirus 10 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Web local coronavirus 13 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Web local coronavirus 15 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Web local coronavirus 16 04.02.20.JPG
locals respond to the coronavirus in central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.