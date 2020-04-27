You are the owner of this article.
U.S. Rep. Davis to host COVID-19 tele-town hall on Tuesday
U.S. Rep. Davis to host COVID-19 tele-town hall on Tuesday

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, speaks after a roundtable at the Crossing Healthcare Campus with government officials about coronavirus. 

 Analisa Trofimuk

DECATUR — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis plans to host a tele-town hall with state Rep. Dan Brady, a Bloomington Republican, on issues related to COVID-19. 

The event is 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the congressman's website. To participate, visit rodneydavis.house.gov, Davis' office said. 

During the tele-town hall, Davis and Brady are set to take questions from constituents. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Concerned about COVID-19?

