U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis votes against Trump impeachment
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis voted against impeaching President Donald Trump, saying the process was rushed and would heighten division at a time when the country needs unity.

A majority of the U.S. House voted Wednesday to impeach Trump for a second time, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Davis, a Taylorville Republican who had been an honorary chairman of Trump's Illinois campaign, said the president, many of his allies in Congress and media commentators on the right deserve blame for circumstances leading to what he called "one of the worst days this great country has ever seen."

"There must be accountability for leaders who deliberately misled the public," said Davis, who represents the 13th Congressional District, "but I fear that without thoughtful and clear-eyed leadership from both sides of the aisle, we are in danger of further violence and political unrest."

The impeachment proceedings came one week after a violent, pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and revealing the fragility of the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power. Five people died.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, and Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, also voted no. 

How lawmakers votes on impeachment

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Peoria): No

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville): No

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Channahon): Yes

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Oakland): No

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro): No

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline): Yes

