U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, Rodney Davis won't comment on if they'll object to Biden win

Only one GOP House member from southern Illinois has announced plans to object Wednesday when Congress counts electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as president. The two others have remained silent.

Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican from Oakland, said she will challenge the results out of loyalty to outgoing President Donald Trump, but did not offer any evidence to support her belief that the election was "tainted."

Neither of Miller's Republican colleagues from southern Illinois —U.S. Reps. Mike Bost of Murphysboro or Rodney Davis of Taylorville — responded to requests for comment Tuesday. Both have said previously the elections results should be respected.

The U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Department, judges, election authorities and the Department of Homeland Security have all verified the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, as have governors and other elected officials. Objections to the results will almost certainly have no effect on Biden taking office as expected on Jan. 20.

On Dec. 8, prior to this latest attempt to challenge the election, Bost said: "At a time of great uncertainty for our country, it is vitally important that the American people have faith in our elections and trust the results."