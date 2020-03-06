Understanding the new coronavirus is key to figuring out how to stop it. Scientists at this Illinois lab are working on it.

Michalska used a computer mouse to spin the model on the screen to show how the proteins bond. She flipped the model around to show one specific protein. The model identified the spot in the protein that a potential drug molecule could bind to, potentially making the virus weaker or preventing it from replicating in the body.

The work is like trying to find puzzle pieces that fit together, said Andy Mesecar, a biochemistry professor who is leading the coronavirus research effort at Purdue.

And if researchers can’t find a puzzle piece that fits?

“This is where chemistry comes in,” Mesecar said. “In order to get those drugs, we will synthesize chemically different versions of that puzzle piece — of that molecule — until it fits in perfectly.”

Many of the proteins in the new coronavirus are similar to proteins in SARS. The protein most recently mapped at Argonne is 89% identical to a protein in SARS, for example.

Purdue already is working with potential drug molecules, Mesecar said. The eventual drug could move into clinical trials in two years.