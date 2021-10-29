Unemployment rates in Macon County see little movement, opportunities still available

DECATUR — With everyone working a boat load of hours, Joshua Jones, owner of The Wharf restaurant in Decatur, decided to close up shop this week to give his staff a break.

"Everyone's been working lots of hours so it was just time," Jones said. "It's been a long ride."

Employers across Macon County are sharing the same sentiment as they struggle with employee shortages amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and challenges it has created. Some point to the extended $300 unemployment benefit as part of the problem, providing less incentive for people to return to work.

Jones said he has lost some employees, citing their desire to return to school or being cautious of the pandemic. Jones said he is currently without a dishwasher, meaning the cook has to be versatile enough to do both.

Jones said they do get some applicants that show up for interviews and other times they don’t, but that's no different than it was before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With staffing shortages and other dilemmas affecting people like mask mandates or any restriction that’s been added, it’s definitely added a level of difficulty,” Jones said. “It’s the same as pre-pandemic. You still got to adapt when changes come.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker steadfastly defended extended $300 unemployment benefits when surrounding states cut them off prematurely and state business groups urged him to follow suit.

“Our job here is to make sure we’re creating jobs and helping people to rebuild the lives they had before the pandemic, and so we’re not going to pull the rug out from under people,” Pritzker said in May.

And Illinois has actually fared better than most states as its labor force increased from about 6.1 million in January to 6.2 million in September, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The labor force participation rate increased from 61.9 percent to 62.8 percent in that same time.

The state’s unemployment rate decreased for a sixth consecutive month, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Friday. Still, unemployment remains stubbornly high at 7 percent, nearly double the pre-pandemic level, and more than 435,000 people are still out of work.

“The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to enhancing this recovery period by working with employers and dislocated workers to assist them in their search for jobseekers and career opportunities,” said Illinois Deputy Gov. Andy Manar.

Pritzker has previously said that it was not the enhanced benefit but other factors, such as the lack of adequate childcare, that explain why people are not returning to work.

Rocki Wilkerson, executive director of Workforce Investment Solutions, said her group is providing a plethora of workforce training programs using grants they have received in an attempt to fill the empty positions.

She said there are about 2,000 jobs in Macon County waiting to be filled, but it just does not seem like things have gotten back to normal.

Wilkerson said the unemployment rate in the county was at 7.7 percent at the end of January and now it has only come down to 6.9 percent at the end of September.

“We’ve got a lot of empty positions that need to be filled,” Wilkerson said. “Employers aren’t getting applications, they’re not getting applicants and we’re trying to figure out why we aren’t getting them.”

Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County, said they are hearing a lot from manufacturers and the healthcare community that need employees to not just apply and work there for a few months but to stay there as a career.

“It’s great to have a lot of jobs available, but because there are so many jobs available there is a luxury knowing that if quit your job one day, you can apply and get hired somewhere else the next,” Bateman said. “People aren’t, in general, staying in careers as long as they used to, but certainly they’re seeing a very high turnover rate.”

Wilkerson said they are providing people with opportunities to be certified as childcare workers or receive their commercial driver's license training, as well as on-the-job and incumbent training for various other positions within the healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing industry.

There are also BRIDGE programs that are free under the partnership between Workforce Investment Solutions and Richland Community College, which provide students with basic skills before transitioning to college or to employment, Wilkerson said.

“When I hear we can’t find employees or we’re closing because we don’t have the workers, that just make me think about what else needs to be done,” Wilkerson said. “Through any career pathway you might start at the very bottom but there is a pathway to do more education and training that’s going to take you forward.”

Christy-Foltz General Contracting president Mitch Schinzler said they have been noticing delays in all facets of their work, including getting products on time, extended lead times on materials and finding employees to fill in from time to time.

“The people that we talked to, from our suppliers and the manufacturers, are having problems getting product themselves or men and women to deliver those products,” Schinzler said. “There is a shortage and it’s impacted us to some degree.”

Schinzler said they mainly rely on their union shops for skilled tradesman like carpenters, laborers, operators of different machinery or painters to provide the workforce needed for a project and throughout this last summer — when construction was at its peak — they were having difficulties getting needed workers.

“We just try to use our current union employees that we have,” Schinzler said. “It’s a juggling act, you get them and you try to keep them as long as you can because you know when you lay them off, they're in demand, so they will go somewhere else and it’s hard to get them back.”

Like Pritzker and Wilkerson, Bateman said the consensus among the those she has heard from is that some people may not be coming back to work because they are still experiencing challenges with childcare, finding additional training to re-enter the workforce or people may have become more particular about changing careers and are taking the time to figure that out.

“The pandemic has created an opportunity for people to hit the restart button and making decision in the middle of your life that might take some time to figure out,” Bateman said. “There are plenty of resources here in the communities that exist for folks to do that, to help figure that out and to help them on new career pathways.”

Oftentimes these opportunities come with funding that can make that transition to a career pretty seamless and can include wrap-around services like transportation, childcare and other benefits of that nature, Bateman said.

A lot of what they do at the Economic Development Corporation is connect people with jobs and amplify the message from employers that there are job opportunities out there, Bateman said.

Under the EDC umbrella there are parent organizations that include Midwest Inland Port and Limitless Decatur which help market available career and job skill training opportunities for people in Macon County.

“We use some of our own funding and our own platform to help spread that message about job opportunities so that people will look here in the community and not turn and think that they’ve got to go somewhere else for that,” Bateman said.

