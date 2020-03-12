‘Unique,’ ‘fluid’ situation as state leaders look to stay on top of virus spread: Closures, event cancellations pour in as public health officials adapt daily

He said he did not find any instances of the General Assembly interrupting session due to public health concerns. The Spanish flu in 1918 is “the most likely time for this to occur,” he said, but both chambers had concluded their business in June 1917, before the worst of the outbreak in Illinois.

One of the deadliest pandemics in human history, the influenza infected about one quarter of the world’s population at the time. It is estimated to have killed between 17 million and 50 million people.

Former Gov. Pat Quinn, Friefeld said, issued a disaster proclamation in 2009 in response to H1N1, referred to as the Swine Flu, but that did not affect the Legislature.

The General Assembly sets its own schedule, according to the Illinois Constitution, so there is nothing preventing the chambers from modifying its calendar to allow for public health considerations.

Ann Lousin, a professor at the John Marshall Law School in Chicago, said the House and Senate can also decide where its members meet.

“They can move around enormously,” she said.