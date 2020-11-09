United slashes December schedule but plans extra flights for peak holiday travel days at O’Hare, other hubs

United Airlines will offer less than half the number of flights it did last December as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on travel heading into the holiday season.

Still, Chicago-based United expects the holidays to bring more travelers back to the skies and will add extra flights around peak holiday travel days, the airline said Monday.

The week of Thanksgiving is expected to be its busiest since March. In December, the busiest holiday travel days will see more daily departures than the rest of the month, including more flights from hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston and Washington, D.C., United said.

The airline said it expects about half of its passengers flying for Thanksgiving to book their trips less than a month in advance, up from about 40% last year.

It wasn’t immediately clear which destinations would see fewer holiday season flights than last year. United plans to fly 52% of last year’s December schedule of domestic flights.

Even with fewer flights, average domestic airfares are expected to drop roughly 40% around Thanksgiving and Christmas because of lower demand, travel data firm Hopper said last month.