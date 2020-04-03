University of Illinois financial hit from coronavirus ‘significant and growing,’ including $37 million in room and board refunds

CHICAGO — Illinois’ largest public university expects it will cost $37 million to provide room and board refunds to students who left campus early because of the coronavirus outbreak — and additional reimbursements might be on the way.
While the University of Illinois System also projects that canceled events and postponed medical treatments could cost the school $17 million and $15 million, respectively, the refunds for students represent the single largest expense, according to Avijit Ghosh, chief financial officer and comptroller.
“In general, the (financial) impact is broad, significant and ongoing,” Ghosh said Thursday during a virtual meeting with the board of trustees’ executive committee. “We have incurred a significant amount of ... expenses as we have converted academic programs to online education and remote teaching and adapted everybody to remote work.”
The outlook, which Ghosh stressed should only serve as an initial estimate, offers the first glimpse of the pandemic’s financial toll on higher education in Illinois. One area school, MacMurray College in Jacksonville, has already announced it will close for good, in part because of economic strain from the crisis.
Nearly all of the 89,000 students enrolled at U. of I. campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield have moved home to finish their semesters online since the COVID-19 crisis escalated last month. Those who lived in campus dorms or university-owned apartments were urged to leave and can have portions of their fees for housing and meal reimbursed.
About 600 students have remained in residence halls in Chicago and 500 in Urbana-Champaign, according to school chancellors.
Chancellors also indicated that more relief could be provided to students in the near future.
Susan Koch, chancellor of the Springfield campus, said she is “anticipating some additional refund decisions.” She did not elaborate on what the refunds would cover.
"We have provided prorated refunds for housing and dining where appropriate and are examining other refunds," she told trustees.
University of Illinois at Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis said he was also reviewing whether to offer more refunds for service fees. A school spokeswoman said that could include costs for recreation, student centers, student programming and athletics.
Though unanticipated costs will continue to mount throughout the pandemic, U. of I. stands to gain a portion of the $14 billion set aside for struggling colleges and universities in the recently passed CARES Act.
Ghosh said some reports suggested U. of I. would receive $60 million of the federal stimulus money, which is being allocated by the U.S. Department of Education based on total enrollment and the percentage of low-income students.
But it’s not clear when that money will be distributed, and estimates could change.
“We hope Congress will provide adequate support to universities to overcome the unique challenges we are facing,” Ghosh said. “The $14 billion provided to higher education, the CARES Act, is a start, but not adequate to support universities across the nation.”
Also on Thursday, U. of I. at Urbana-Champaign announced that courses would continue as online only for the summer session. Study abroad programs for the summer had already been canceled.
