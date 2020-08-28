University of Illinois performed more than 17,000 COVID-19 tests on first day of classes, but high demand has slowed results

In a Thursday email to students, faculty and staff, university administrators said they were making adjustments to improve the testing process based on feedback over the last week. The administrators said they will stop test reminder emails, since some said they led to confusion, and that they were working on a tool to show which testing locations are the least busy and at what times.

The email also said that “test results may require up to 48 hours.”

Dana Meyerson, a senior studying psychology, said she tried getting tested on campus Sunday but the site closed earlier due to weekend hours. She said she stood in line for about 30 minutes but was turned away at 3 p.m. while she and others were still in line.

“That upset me a lot. I wish there were more testing sites open on the weekends,” said Meyerson, 23, of California. “I think it’s kind of silly they have such limited hours on weekends because that’s when people are free a lot.”

Meyerson, who’s living off campus, said she tried again Tuesday and completed her test at a different site. She said she only got her results Thursday -- about 49 hours later -- and they were “inconclusive” so she needs to go back and do it again.